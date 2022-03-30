Thailand steps up Government Cloud project
Deputy Spokesperson of the Thai government Traisulee Traisoranakul (Photo: www.nationmultimedia.com)Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai cabinet has tasked the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and National Telecom with establishing and operating a Government Cloud, a massive central computing network to facilitate digital operations.
Deputy Spokesperson of the Thai government Traisulee Traisoranakul said on March 29 that the initial phase of the project will last from 2023 to 2025, with a budget of 6.2 billion THB (about 186 million USD).
Traisulee said the DES has estimated that the Government Cloud project will help the Thai government save on its digital infrastructure budget related to cloud rental services from overseas parties by 4.1 billion THB, or 76.2 percent of the invested budget, and greatly enhance the security of Thailand’s information technology system as cloud operators will be based in the country.
The project will also be an important stepping stone toward the transition of a traditional government into a digital one, and will fully utilise big data for efficient administration and policy making, she added./.