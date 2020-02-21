World Indonesia focuses on human resources development The Manpower Ministry of Indonesia has announced a funding of 5.2 trillion Rp (about 380 million USD) for vocational training centres nationwide to improve the quality of human resources.

World Thailand’s Future Forward Party dissolved Thailand’s Constitutional Court on February 21 issued a verdict dissolving the Future Forward Party (FFP).

World Malaysia launches policy to boost domestic automotive sector Malaysia officially launched the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) on February 21 in an effort to bolster the development of the domestic automotive sector.