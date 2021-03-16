World Int’l efforts needed to end Syria crisis: Vietnamese ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy underlined the importance of confidence-building measures and called on parties involved to engage in constructive dialogue concerning Syria’s conflict, while addressing an UN Security Council (UNSC) videoconference meeting on March 15.

World Over 36 pct of Japanese firms in Malaysia wish to expand operation: JETRO About 36.1 percent of Japanese enterprises doing business in Malaysia intend to further expand their operations in the next one to two years, mainly in the food, precision medical equipment and transportation, according to an annual survey by the Japan External Trade Organization.

ASEAN Singapore's fertility rate falls to historic low in 2020 Singapore's fertility rate declined to a record low in a decade last year, according to data in Q4 2020 of the Singapore Demographic Bulletins.