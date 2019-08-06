Illustrative image (Source: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said on August 6 that the culprits behind the recent Bangkok bomb explosions come from Thailand's restive south.



Addressing the media, he said the investigation is underway to gather evidence linked to the bombers and the origin of the explosions.



Thai PM and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said there are nine suspects at large and the police are working to bring them to justice.



A series of explosions occurred at five locations across Bangkok on August 2, including a government office complex, army headquarters and an electric train station in a business area.



The blasts occurred at a time when the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings were underway, with foreign ministers from the US, China, Russia, Japan taking part.



No organisation has claimed responsibility for the incidents.-VNA