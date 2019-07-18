Illustrative image (Source: bangkokpost.com)



- The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) of Thailand is speeding up efforts to mitigate the impacts of drought after water levels in several major reservoirs fell below the levels of last year.RID Director-General Thongplew Kongjun said several provinces across the country are experiencing drought due to a prolonged absence of rain.The agency has rolled out relief measures to ensure adequate supplies of water for household consumption.It has also asked its local irrigation offices and hydro-power plants to strictly follow their water management plans and has instructed authorities to deploy standby machines, water pumps and water trucks to deliver water to drought areas.Attaporn Panyachom, Director of the 10th Irrigation Office of RID, said the storage level in Pasak Jolasid dam - the biggest reservoir in central Thailand, is dire because there has been no inflow over the past two months, while the dam has been releasing water at 8 cubic metres per second to maintain the ecosystem and the water level in the Pasak River.If it does not rain, the reservoir will dry up within 30 days, he said.-VNA