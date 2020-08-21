World Laos faces serious budget deficit An elevated fiscal deficit will result in growing public debt, which will ramp up pressure on Laos' debt servicing capacity amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Vientiane Times reported on August 21.

World Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament adopts Declaration The fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament adopted the Declaration on Parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and world at its closing ceremony on August 20 after two days of sitting

World Singapore continues loosening travel restriction Lawernce Wong, co-chair of the Singaporean inter-ministry committee against COVID-19, on August 21 said the country will allow the general travel by its people to Brunei and New Zealand, starting from September 1.