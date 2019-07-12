Illustrative image (Photo: bangkokpost)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Ministry of Commerce has decided to ban the import of second-hand automobiles later this year in order to prevent frauds, corruption and pollution.

Currently, people can bring in used cars from abroad but they have to apply for import permits from the ministry first.

The change aims to address evasion of control measures, fraud and document forgery. Other reasons are to simplify procedures, mitigate dirt pollution and improve road safety.

Of the personal car category, 95 percent are luxury ones and only 100 sought permission to import them.

The ministry estimates at least 1,000 second-hand cars are smuggled or imported as parts to be reassembled in the country each year. Besides, the vehicles usually involve criminal activities such as drug trafficking and money laundering.

The ministerial order on the ban, published in the Royal Gazette on June 13, takes effect 180 days later, or on Dec. 10.

For import of other types of second-hand vehicles, the ministry will transfer the approving mandate to other related agencies.-VNA