World German journalist lauds Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight Vietnam’s clear and drastic measures in COVID-19-related quarantine and contact tracing have help it overcome the third wave of outbreaks in less than two months, according to an article by German journalist Johannes Giesler, which was recently published on the news site Yahoo Nachrichten.

World Cambodia reports 69 new COVID-19 cases The Cambodian Ministry of Health on April 2 reported 69 COVID-19 positive cases, including one imported and 68 community infections.

World Belt and Road Initiative boosts China-Malaysia ties China and Malaysia on April 1 made the consensus that effective Belt and Road cooperation is pushing the bilateral ties into a new stage.