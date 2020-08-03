Business Czech expert lauds changes in Vietnam’s foreign investment attraction policy David Jarkulisch, an economic diplomat from the Czech Republic, has spoke highly of positive changes in Vietnam’s revised Law on Investment which aims to attract and bolster efficiency of foreign investment.

Business Hanoi urged to improve infrastructure system, administrative reforms Hanoi should focus on improving its infrastructure system while hastening administrative reforms to attract investors eyeing Vietnam amid the global production shift, experts have said.

Business Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,207 VND per USD on August 3, down 6 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 31).