World SEA Games 31: Viettel Cambodia offers 700 free SIM cards to Cambodian delegation Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s telecoms group Viettel, has presented 700 roaming and internet-enabled SIM cards to athletes and members of the Cambodian delegation attending the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

World Cambodia to host consultative meeting on ASEAN humanitarian aid to Myanmar on May 6 Cambodia, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2022, will host a consultative meeting on ASEAN humanitarian assistance to Myanmar on May 6 in a hybrid format, according to a press statement by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

World SEA Games 31: Thailand's U23 team pins hope on Coach Alexandre Polking Head coach of the Thai national football team Alexandre Polking has been appointed to guide the country’s U23 squad for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) hosted by Vietnam.

World Thailand to focus on Olympic disciplines at SEA Games 31 A Thai official has said that the country will focus on excelling in Olympic disciplines at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) as there is a low chance of topping the total medals tally.