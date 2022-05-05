Thailand to host APEC trade ministers’ meeting this month
Thailand will host a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)’s Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) from May 19 to 22 to push for the digital economy and post-pandemic economic revival among several goals, a senior Thai Commerce Ministry official said on May 5.
Auramon Sapthaweetham, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN), said Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit will chair the APEC MRT meeting.
The meeting will discuss several issues, including the push for Bio-Circular-Green Model economy, cooperation to ease trade and investment restrictions, tourism promotion, free trade agreements, and promoting implementation of a digital economy and society, Oramon said.
During the meeting, ministers of the member nations will also discuss cooperation for sustainability in food production and "new normal" trade that will be suitable for the post-COVID-19 era, she added.
The member states will be asked to help support access to vaccines and necessary goods, she said.
In November 2021, Thailand took over the rotating chairmanship of the APEC from New Zealand, declaring the theme for APEC 2022 as "Open, Connect, Balance."
The annual APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held on November 18-19 in Bangkok./.
