Thailand prioritises inclusive, sustainable post-pandemic recovery in APEC chairmanship
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced his readiness to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum this November, which will be held under the theme "Open, Connect, Balance".
Prayut said at a press conference on February 10 that as the host of this year's forum, Thailand will be prioritising inclusive and sustainable post-pandemic recovery.
Next week, Thailand and other APEC members will hold their first meeting, which will determine this year's agenda and review the implementation of the previously agreed Aotearoa Plan of Action. The plan will guide APEC's actions for the next 20 years.
The PM said in order to achieve APEC's goals, continuous cooperation and meaningful efforts are needed, stressing the need for the US and Peru, which will host the forum in 2023 and 2024, respectively, to continue Thailand's efforts.
"Together, the forum will achieve an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community for their people and future generations," he said.
As scheduled, Thailand will host around 100 meetings, focusing on sustainable and inclusive growth, promoting the balance between economy and the environment and facilitating trade and investment./.