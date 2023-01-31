World IMF lowers economic growth forecast for ASEAN region Singapore and other Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economies are seeing downgrades to their 2023 growth outlooks because slowing global growth will outweigh the positive impact from China's economic reopening, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on January 31.

World Indonesia aims to push regional inclusive cooperation as ASEAN chair Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said that the country, as the ASEAN chair this year, aims to push for more concrete and inclusive cooperation among countries in the region.

World COVID-19 situation improves in Thailand The Thai Ministry of Public Health reported on January 30 that the local COVID-19 situation is improving.

World Indonesia boosts cooperation with Eurasian Economic Union Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan has called for the promotion of economic cooperation between his country and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), saying he expects the free trade agreement (FTA) between the two sides to be completed soon.