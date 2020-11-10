Bangkok (VNA) – Spokesman of the Thai Government Anucha Burapachaisri has said Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will attend the virtual 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings chaired by Vietnam from November 12-15.

According to the spokesman, the Thai PM will attend and deliver a speech at 14 meetings within the ASEAN framework and two others within the Mekong framework.

At the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, Thailand will strive to promote three agendas, including coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening post-COVID-19 sustainable future, and building regional trust and cooperation.

During meetings with dialogue partners, PM Prayut will stress the importance of different mechanisms led by ASEAN for the common benefit and specific results. He will also express Thailand’s readiness to join with ASEAN and dialogue partners to cope with COVID-19 and confirm initiatives related to the common sustainability.

According to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will focus its discussions on increased cooperation to effectively cope with the pandemic and its widespread impacts, improving long-term recovery to respond to future challenges and enhancing collaboration to realise a people-centred ASEAN Community with no one being left behind, as well as important developments in the region and the world.

Ahead of the ASEAN Summit, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai attended the virtual ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Council Meeting and the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on November 10./.