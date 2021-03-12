World Thai court conditionally approves constitutional amendment bids Thailand's Constitutional Court on March 11 endorsed constitutional amendment bids launched by Members of Parliament on condition that public referendums be held twice.

World Vietnam appeals for enhanced efforts to address conflict-driven hunger Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy underscored the need for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to double efforts to resolve conflict-driven hunger while speaking at a high-level open debate of the council on the issue on March 11.

World Vietnam, India hold bilateral consultations on UN Security Council issues India and Vietnam on March 11 held bilateral consultations on United Nation Security Council (UNSC) issues through an online platform, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India said.

World GS25 opens 100th store in Vietnam GS Retail from the Republic of Korea (RoK) has opened its 100th GS25 store in Vietnam, at the Becamex Binh Duong building in the southern province of Binh Duong, according to RoK broadcaster KBS.