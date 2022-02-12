World Thailand to donate COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, five others Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on February 11 approved a proposal to donate up to 3.55 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to six countries, including Vietnam.

World The Quad commits to ensuring freedom of navigation in East Sea, East China Sea The Foreign Ministers of Australia, India and Japan and the Secretary of State of the US have committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea (called the East Sea in Vietnam) and the East China Sea, and deepening engagement with regional partners to protect their ability to develop offshore resources.

World Thailand prioritises inclusive, sustainable post-pandemic recovery in APEC chairmanship Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced his readiness to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum this November, which will be held under the theme "Open, Connect, Balance".

World US firms invest over 39 million USD in Malaysia despite COVID-19: Amcham A total of 39 billion USD have been invested by US companies into the Malaysian economy despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) has said.