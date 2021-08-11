A street in Bangkok amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai Cabinet on August 10 approved a relief package worth 33.47 billion THB (1 billion USD) to help 6.69 million workers in 29 "dark red zone" provinces registered under Sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Act.



Accordingly, eligible workers will receive a cash handout of 5,000 THB (150 USD) each.



The budget will come from the new 500-billion-THB loan decree.



Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the relief measure will span one or two months for workers in the first group of 13 dark red provinces and one month for those working in an additional 16 provinces.



On the same day, the Thai Cabinet also approved an additional financial support of 14.5 billion THB, mainly for medical workers, as the country is struggling to cope with the biggest outbreak to date. Of that, about 12.7 billion THB will be provided for medical staff and the remaining 1.88 billion THB for other officials supporting the vaccination of the community.



The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has forecast that the number of unemployed workers in this Southeast Asian country will reach one million by the end of this year if the country still cannot control the COVID-19 pandemic./.