World Indonesia prepares for ASEAN, G-20 meetings Indonesia is preparing for meetings of G-20 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations which will be held in the country in 2023.

World Malaysia to send containers of plastic waste back to source countries The Malaysian government said on January 20 that the country will send back an additional 110 containers of plastic waste to source nations after having successfully returned 150.

World Vietnam attends Fullerton Forum in Singapore A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Director of the Institute for Defence Strategy Maj. Gen. Nguyen Van Than is attending the Fullerton Forum in Singapore from January 19-21.