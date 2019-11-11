ASEAN ASEAN senior transport officials meet in Hanoi The 48th ASEAN Senior Transport Officials (STOM 48) Meeting and Associated Dialogue Partner Meetings kicked off in Hanoi on November 11.

World Former Malaysian PM ordered to enter defence on seven charges A Malaysia court on November 11 ordered the country’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak to present his defence against seven charges in a case linked to a scandal surrounding the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

World Thailand puts forward measures to bolster economy Thailand’s Ministry of Industry plans to launch a digital platform and big data system to facilitate the industrial sector and smooth the government’s ease of doing business next year.

World Water festival 2019 opens in Cambodia Cambodia’s 2019 water festival kicked off on November 10 with a boat race on the river in front of the royal palace being the highlight.