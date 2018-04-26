US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (Source: thediplomat.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) and US Navy began a five-day anti-submarine exercise in the Andaman Sea, part of the Indian Ocean, on April 25.

The exercise involved cooperative evolutions designed to enhance mutual capabilities in anti-submarine warfare while also improving information sharing between the two navies.

During the five days of the exercise, participants will conduct subject matter expert exchanges in every aspect of anti-submarine warfare focusing on tracking submarines in different conditions and concludes with evolutions designed to incorporate learned techniques.

The exercise drew the participation of US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey, a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine and a military aircraft P-8 Poseidon.

Meanwhile, the RTN sent the helicopter carrier HTMS Chakri Naruebet, Khamronsin-class corvette HTMS Long Lom, Naresuan-class frigate HTMS Taksin and S-70B Seahawk helicopter.

Only three assets from Thailand officially joined in the exercise held in 2017.-VNA