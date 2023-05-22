World Indonesia promotes counterterrorism strategies at ASEAN forum Indonesia pursued an initiative to improve counterterrorism strategies with partners and ASEAN countries through the 19th Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC) Working Group on Counter Terrorism which took place on May 18 in Bali, Indonesia.

World Thailand seeks investment in energy transition Thailand is actively promoting its pioneering role in the regional energy transition in the context of a strong energy transition wave emerging globally.

World Indonesia’s population growth slows down Indonesia will no longer be the 4th most populous country in the world by 2045 as it is seeing a declining birth rate, according to the country’s National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas).