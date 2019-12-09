Thailand works to attract more Vietnamese tourists
At a temple in Bangkok (Photo: Xinhua)
Bangkok (VNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to tap second-tier cities and provinces in Vietnam to bring in more first-time visitors to the country.
Bangkok Post newspaper quoted Director of the TAT’s Ho Chi Minh City office Napasorn Kakai as saying that Hai Phong, Nha Trang of Khanh Hoa province, Da Lat in Lam Dong province, and Can Tho city offer direct flights with affordable tickets to Thailand.
She said the TAT since October has been working with agencies in Nha Trang and Can Tho to promote tour packages to Thailand, and 1,000 people have already bought the packages.
Next year, the agency plans to partner with Vietnamese online travel agents like TripU, the travel application provider operated by Vietravel, and iVIVU.com, Vietnam’s first online hotel and tour booking website, to let people book their trips online.
Thailand has been a top destination of Vietnamese travellers since 2017.
Last year, the number of Vietnamese outbound tourists was 9 million out of a population of 97 million.
Of the travellers, 1.07 million visited Thailand, generating 33 billion baht (1.07 billion USD) in Thailand’s tourism income.
In the first 11 months of 2019, some 900,000 Vietnamese tourists visited Thailand, contributing about 30 billion baht in revenue.
Napasorn said Thailand will continue to be a preferred destination for Vietnamese tourists, with a growth rate of 2-3 percent, thanks to the visa-free entry afforded to citizens of ASEAN member countries under the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Visa Exemption./.
