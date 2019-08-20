A street in Thailand (Source: Reuters)

– Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has pledged to strengthen circular economy promotion and campaigns to reduce waste and increase value-added production.At the ministry’s "Circular Economy for a Changing World" forum held on August 19, its International Trade Promotion Department said it will add more products developed under the circular economy concept to be sold at the Style Bangkok 2019. The biannual lifestyle product trade fair is scheduled for October at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre.Earlier, the department organised trade fairs related to the circular economy in leading department stores, such as the Eco Creative Design event at the Central Department Store, and the Designers' Room & Talent Thai fair at the Siam Discovery mall.A circular economy is an economic system aimed at cutting waste through the continual use of resources.Experts attending the forum said it is the time for cooperation between government agencies and the private sector to promote such system as waste needs to be managed effectively.Meanwhile, participating firms urged the Thai government to come up with incentives for companies, traders and merchants who agree to reduce waste, particularly in terms of R&D and technology.-VNA