Illustrative image (Photo: Bangkokpost)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Thailand-Laos rail project is on track, with services expected to commence in mid-2023, said the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).



Both countries are providing training for train operators, maintenance staff and related officers.



The training is expected to be completed by December, after which both countries will discuss train operations and fees, as well as other related issues. The discussions are expected to wrap up before the scheduled opening date in mid-2023.

The project will see the railway linking Nong Khai province of Thailand to Vientiane capital of Laos, where it will connect with the China-Laos railway that runs to Kunming. This stretch went into operation in December last year.



Train operations will commence in mid-2023 with four return trips per day. The route will also run past Thanaleng Dry Port and a container yard.



In the second phase starting from 2024, the SRT will extend the route to Udon Thani and Nakhon Ratchasima stations, with two trains running daily from Nakhon Ratchasima to Vientiane Khamsavath and back.



The last phase, from 2025, will see the route further extended to Bang Sue Grand Station, with two return trips per day between Bangkok and Vientiane Khamsavath./.