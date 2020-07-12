World Vietnam - important bridge for ASEAN-US relations: expert Vietnam is serving as an important bridge between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US, said Director of Stimson's Southeast Asia programme Brian Eyler.

World Russian expert hails growth of Vietnam-US relations Vietnam-US ties have seen impressive steps forward over the past 25 years since the two sides normalised their diplomatic relations, commented Prof. Vladimir Kolotov, head of the Ho Chi Minh Institute under the Saint Petersburg State University in Russia.

World US Senator hopes for stronger relations with Vietnam US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has voiced his strong support for further strengthening the relationship with Vietnam over the next 25 years and beyond.

ASEAN Singapore’s ruling party wins general election with majority Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) won the 2020 General Election on July 10 with a majority, gaining 83 out of 93 seats in the parliament.