World ASEAN, Norway to enhance partnership ASEAN and Norway reviewed their partnership at the 6th meeting of the ASEAN-Norway Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee held online on May 31.

World Laos, Malaysia post complicated developments of COVID-19 The Lao Ministry of Health on June 1 confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases, just a day after no new cases recorded in the nation, while Malaysia is concerning over the increasing presence of the virus’s new variants.

World Chinese firms sign agreement to import agricultural products from Laos The Laotian Times reported on May 31 that Chinese businesses have signed an agreement to purchase 1.5 billion USD worth of agricultural products from Laos from 2021 to 2025.

World Indonesia unveils strategies in chairing 2022 G20 Sherpa Indonesia has unveiled its strategies in chairing the G20 Sherpa in 2022 as members of this international forum are striving to tackle the tremendous impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on economy and public health.