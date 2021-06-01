Thailand’s COVID-19 vaccine ready for clinical trials
The ChulaCov19 vaccine (Photo: thestandard.co)Hanoi (VNA) - The Made-in-Thailand COVID-19 vaccine ChulaCov19 will be ready for human trials this month after proving to be effective in lab tests.
The Nation newspaper reported that in a Facebook post, Deputy Spokesperson of the Thai government Traisulee Traisoranakul said the vaccine, developed by Dr Kiat Ruxrungtham from Chulalongkorn University, will be tested on 100 volunteers this month.
The clinical trial also aims to work out the right dosage for immunisation.
Once the trial is successfully completed, the first lot of vaccines will be produced in the US, before Thailand’s BioNet-Asia begins mass production in September.
Thailand reported additional 2,230 COVID-19 cases on June 1, along with 38 fatalities, raising the national count to 162,022 and 1,609.
Bangkok capital continues to log the highest number of daily infections with 864, followed by Samut Prakan and Phetchaburi.
Meanwhile, the delivery to the Philippines of the first batches of 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine would have to be pushed back from the third week of June to mid-July and also reduced to 1.17 million doses, said Joey Concepcion, a Philippine presidential adviser.
Concepcion said he was told by AstraZeneca that there were delays in production in Thailand.
The second batch of 1.3 million doses would also be reduced to 1.17 million and has been moved from July to August delivery, he added./.