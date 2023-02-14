World Indonesia, Timor Leste agree on investment treaty talks Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Timor Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak agreed on a number of commitments, including one related to the establishment of a bilateral investment treaty, during their meeting in Jakarta on February 13.

ASEAN ASEAN, Japan boost commercial exchange Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Kao Kim Hourn has said the bloc is looking to expand its single window initiative with Japan to boost two-way trade this year, marking the 50th anniversary of their bilateral dialogue relations.

World Indonesia's Antara news agency hails Vietnam’s economic connectivity in ASEAN Indonesia’s Antara news agency has published an article highlighting the significance of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse’s visits to Singapore and Brunei from February 8-11 in the context that ASEAN and Vietnam in particular are promoting post-pandemic economic recovery.