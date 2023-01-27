Thailand’s exports reach record high last year
Thailand's export value hit a record high of 287 billion USD in 2022, up 5.5% annually, according to a statement by the local commerce ministry.
In December, the exports contracted 14.6% from a year earlier, as the global economy slowed.
Among Thailand’s major markets in the same month, the shipments to the US and Southeast Asia dropped 3.9% and 19% year-on-year, respectively. Exports to China also fell 20.8% from a year earlier, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, December imports decreased by 12% from a year earlier. Many imports will be used for producing goods for export again. In 2022, the country’s import value rose 13.6%, with a trade deficit of 16.1 billion USD./.
