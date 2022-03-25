World Malaysia’s oil, gas sector attracts foreign investors Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has signed Production sharing contracts (PSCs) for five offshore exploration blocks, enabling the state-owned oil and gas firm to attract a capital commitment of about 600 million RM in exploration activities in Malaysia.

World Philippines to resume pre-pandemic entry regulations The Philippines will resume pre-pandemic entry regulations for fully vaccinated foreign nationals from visa-required countries from on April 1, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Kristian Ablan said on March 25.