- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand has held an e-Consular seminar for its consulate officials in countries around the globe, as many are set to increase visa-free travel for Thai passport holders.Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai officiated at the annual seminar for Thai consulate officials at the Centara Grand Ladphrao Hotel in Bangkok, attended by 93 officials from Royal Thai Embassies and Royal Thai Consulates-General globally, to be updated of the consular services development policy by the ministry.The Foreign Minister delivered an opening speech, in which he emphasized that the key roles of Thai consulate officials are to promote the network of officials across the globe, and shift consular work towards the e-Consular service for the people principle, improving relations between Thailand and all countries with high respect for diplomatic protocols and refraining from any interference with other countries’ internal affairs, while taking care of Thai people living abroad.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to ensure Thai people are welcomed by other countries by increasing the number of countries offering visa waivers to Thai passport holders, with the aim of improving the country’s ranking on the world’s most powerful passports list to 20th position, from the current 68th position which allows visa-free entry to 75 countries.The Department of Consular Affairs Director General, Chatree Atchananant says future consular efforts will be directed towards achieving best service goals, on the occasion of the department’s 20th anniversary, to yield the best benefit to Thai people around the world. The department is now in the process of introducing a third-generation electronic passport, accepting E-Visa applications in foreign countries, and streamlining the department’s accounting regulations to better protect Thai people abroad.At this event, 10 volunteers and good samaritans who have supported the work of the Department of Consular Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the famous Thai singer Saranyu Winaipanit, and actress Khemanit Jamikorn, were awarded Volunteering Consular brooches. The awardees have frequently helped with the issues of Thai overseas workers, assisting Thai people facing hardships abroad, and helping promote Thai culture to the world. – NNT/VNA