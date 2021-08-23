Thailand’s House of Representatives has approved the 3.1 trillion THB (about 93 billion USD) budget bill for the 2022 fiscal year after five days of debate. (Photo: www.thaipbsworld.com) (Photo: www.thaipbsworld.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s House of Representatives has approved the 3.1 trillion THB (about 93 billion USD) budget bill for the 2022 fiscal year after five days of debate. The budget deficit is estimated at 700 billion THB.



The bill was passed on August 22 with a ratio of 257 votes in favour and 180 against. Three MPs voted to abstain and one did not cast a vote.



During the debates, the opposition urged the government to "freeze" unnecessary projects and use the saved money to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The House of Representatives has cut funding allocated to ministries, including the Ministry of Defence, and transferred some to the central budget for the government to use in case of emergencies, according to local media.



The bill will now move to the Senate, which is scheduled to debate it on August 30./.