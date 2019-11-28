Politics PM attends Mekong-RoK Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 27 attended the first Mekong-RoK Summit in Busan, the Republic of Korea.

World Laos’s biggest ever marathon to attract 4,000 runners More than 4,000 runners both domestic and foreign will participate in the first Vientiane International Marathon slated for December 8, making it the biggest ever marathon in Laos.

World ASEAN’s Outlook for Indo-Pacific under spotlight at Canada workshop The Outlook for Indo-Pacific of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was at the focus of attention at a workshop in Ottawa, Canada on November 25, held by the ASEAN Committee in Ottawa.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK hold exhibition on public service innovation The ASEAN – RoK Exhibition on Public Service Innovation is underway in the RoK city of Busan from November 25 to 27, on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN – RoK Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong – RoK Summit.