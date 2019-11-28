Thailand’s unemployment rate slightly increases in Q3
Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has confirmed the unemployment rate in the country in the third quarter of 2019 slightly increased to 1.04 percent, or about 394,000 people.
Illustrative image (Photo: bangkokpost)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has confirmed the unemployment rate in the country in the third quarter of 2019 slightly increased to 1.04 percent, or about 394,000 people.
Employment in agriculture decreased by 1.8 percent, a consecutive decrease over three quarters due to natural disasters, while employment in manufacturing has decreased by 5.2 percent, along with a 2.2 percent decrease in construction.
The tourism industry has seen a 3.1 percent increase in employment, and a 1 percent rise in transportation due to higher tourist numbers.
In the final quarter this year, the unemployment figure is expected to drop by 0.9 percent to 355,000 persons, due to the return of elders and those working from home to the workforce.
The NESDC said Thailand’s gross domestic product rose 2.4 percent from a year ago. The council cut its 2019 GDP forecast to 2.6 percent, from an earlier view of 2.7 percent to 3.2 percent./.
Employment in agriculture decreased by 1.8 percent, a consecutive decrease over three quarters due to natural disasters, while employment in manufacturing has decreased by 5.2 percent, along with a 2.2 percent decrease in construction.
The tourism industry has seen a 3.1 percent increase in employment, and a 1 percent rise in transportation due to higher tourist numbers.
In the final quarter this year, the unemployment figure is expected to drop by 0.9 percent to 355,000 persons, due to the return of elders and those working from home to the workforce.
The NESDC said Thailand’s gross domestic product rose 2.4 percent from a year ago. The council cut its 2019 GDP forecast to 2.6 percent, from an earlier view of 2.7 percent to 3.2 percent./.