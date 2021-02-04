Culture - Sports Hanoi to set off fireworks at only one location in Lunar New Year’s Eve The capital city of Hanoi will cancel fireworks display in all of its 30 districts as planned in the Lunar New Year's Eve, which falls on February 11, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Culture - Sports Oldest bookstore on Dinh Le Street in Hanoi Nestled quietly in the small attic of the old dormitory on Dinh Le street in Hanoi, Mao Bookstore has become a familiar destination for book lovers in the capital city.

Culture - Sports TV music show with 70 artists celebrates Lunar New Year A special TV music show featuring 70 singers, rappers, dancers, musicians and theatre artists will air on HCM City Television (HTV) to celebrate Tet (Lunar New Year), which begins on February 12.

Culture - Sports Vibrant spring energy on show in new art exhibition An art exhibition to celebrate the success of the 13th Party Congress and the founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) has opened in Hanoi.