Thang Long citadel hosts imperial rituals to keep tradition alive
The Thang Long royal citadel in the capital city of Hanoi has been glowing with the atmosphere of traditional Lunar New Year from the ancient time as a cultural programme to welcome the Year of the Buffalo is underway at the site.
At Kinh Thien Palace (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Thang Long royal citadel in the capital city of Hanoi has been glowing with the atmosphere of traditional Lunar New Year from the ancient time as a cultural programme to welcome the Year of the Buffalo is underway at the site.
Highlight of the programme is the “Tien Xuan Nguu” ritual, which was practiced in the Le Trung Hung dynasty (16-18th century) to pray for a warm spring with bumper crops. The ritual was re-enacted for the first time at Kinh Thien Palace.
The ritual was held on the Lap Xuan day (the day when the spring begins) under the witness of the King as well as civil and military mandarins.
Also on February 4 – the 23rd day of the last lunar month, the Thang Long heritage conservation centre staged a farewell ceremony for the Land Genie and the Kitchen Gods (Ong Cong-Ong Tao) on their yearly visit to Heaven, while organising a ceremony to erect “cay neu” (a bamboo pole with arrows, bells, gong and other leaves) to ward off evil spirits and chase away bad luck of the previous year.
The conservation centre also arranged an exhibition to introduce the “Tien Xuan Nguu” ritual as well as many other traditions during Tet such as worshipping space, giving li xi (lucky money) and calligraphy.
Other activities held within the programme include xin chu-cho chu (requesting words- offering words), colouring folk paintings and “to he” (toy figurines) making.
Due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre has enhanced prevention measures by regularly updating visitors with 5K message: Khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration), as well as arranging automatic body temperature measurement machines, and hand sanitisers.
The programme will take place until March 1. The heritage site will be accessible free of charge for tourists from February 13./.