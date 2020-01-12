Thanh Hoa police detain two wildlife traffickers
Police of the central province of Thanh Hoa on January 11 detected and detained two people illegally trafficking 16 live pangolins totally weighing 71 kg.
One of the trafficked pangolin (Photo: VNA)
A traffic police post on Highway 1A in the province found a car with a number plate of 37A-333.90 violated the traffic law. Officers stopped the vehicle for an administrative check which later revealed that it was carrying the mammals of the top protection priority list.
The traffickers admitted they were transporting the animals to the north.
Further investigations into the case are underway.
Scales of pangolins are believed to be of a high pharmaceutical value in the oriental medicine./.
