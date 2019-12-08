Business Vietnam-Laos trade hits 940 million USD in ten months Trade cooperation was a spotlight of the Vietnam-Laos relationship in the first ten months of this year, with revenue reaching 940 million USD.

Business 14 million USD invested in start-ups at Techfest Around 14 million USD in investment was pledged during the national innovative start-up day, Techfest 2019, in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province.

Business Vietnam – Cambodia business cooperation forum to boost trade A Vietnam – Cambodia business cooperation forum was held in Phnom Penh on December 6, focusing on how to boost trade efficiency and protect the legitimate interests of enterprises, as well as experiences in completing procedures for cross-border goods.