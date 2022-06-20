The press helps mitigate losses caused by natural disasters: seminar
A view of Hoa Binh hydropower reservoir - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar spotlighting the role of the press in natural disaster prevention and control took place in Hanoi on June 19 on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).
The event was hosted by the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
According to Tran Quang Hoai, Deputy Head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and General Director of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, information on natural disaster prevention and control is widely popularised through many types of press such as radio, television, and print newspaper.
He highlighted contributions made by journalists to the natural disaster prevention and control work in recent times, saying that they have provided accurate and timely information, significantly contributing to directing the work and raising public awareness of mitigating natural disasters.
Journalist Nguyen Thi Huong Lan from Vietnam Television said press agencies always pay special attention to the natural disaster prevention and control work.
Reporters working in the field always receive the attention and support of local authorities and people in their jobs, she added.
Journalist, Colonel Ho Cong Linh from the Military Zone 4 Newspaper said he will continue joining his comrades and colleagues in providing timely and accurate information about disaster prevention and control, towards contributing to minimising damage.
At the event, participants discussed and shared issues related to the press with natural disaster prevention and control./.