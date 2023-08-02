Politics Vietnam sends sympathy to China over flood losses Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 2 sent a message of sympathy to Premier Li Qiang of China over the big losses of human lives and property caused by storm-triggered rains and floods in a number of Chinese localities, including Beijing, Tianjin cities and Hebei province.

Business Vietnam wishes to strengthen ties with International Trade Centre: ambassador A Vietnamese diplomat has highlighted the country’s wish to enhance cooperation with the Geneva-based International Trade Centre (ITC) while addressing the recent 57th session of the ITC’s Joint Advisory Group.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia vow to strengthen defence cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien had a bilateral meeting with Lieut. Gen. Donny Ermawan Taufanto, Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence, in Jakarta on August 1.