Theoretical, practical issues related defence, security, foreign affairs reviewed
General Luong Cuong, Politburo member, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, and Director of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) chairs the meeting (Photo: nhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Theoretical and practical issues related to the socialist-oriented renewal process in Vietnam over the past four decades were reviewed during the first meeting of the Defence-Security-Foreign Affairs Group on August 2.
The event was chaired by the group's head General Luong Cuong, Politburo member, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, and Director of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).
Addressing the event, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Central Theory Council, provided information about the working plan of the group, saying that the meeting will focus on reviewing and evaluating the recent 10-year period, and summarising some important theoretical and practical issues related to defence, security, and foreign affairs that have a significant impact on the national construction, development, and defence.
Delegates focused their discussions on the working plan and programme of the group, clarifying some details regarding the outline of the summary report, and the assignment of responsibilities to group members who join the drafting of important documents.
General Luong Cuong emphasised the significance of the review for supplementing and perfecting the Party's theory on the renewal policy, ideology on socialism, and the path towards socialism in Vietnam.
He agreed on the working plan and programme of the group, and assigned tasks to its members, and the secretariat in order to help the group successfully fulfill the tasks assigned by the Politburo.
Regarding the outline of the summary report, General Luong Cuong asked for clarifying the purpose, target, scope, content, research methods, and participants involved in the summary report; international and domestic contexts impacting the content of the summary; development process of awareness, and directions, policies, and solutions; forecasting impact factors from now until 2030, with a vision until 2045, among others.
Furthermore, the outline of the summary report should determine objectives, viewpoints, tasks, and solutions for implementing defence, security, and foreign affairs missions until 2030, with a vision towards 2045, he said./.