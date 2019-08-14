Hoang Lai Nam, a 41-year-old from Hanoi, was identified as the head of the gambling ring.

(Photo courtesy of the Investigation Police Agency)

The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has initiated legal proceedings against 13 defendants for their alleged involvement in a major football gambling ring worth 1.6 trillion VND (68.75 million USD), according to the Ministry of Public Security.The betting activities were conducted on the website b8ag.com, the ministry said.Of those, six defendants were charged with organising gambling activities – Hoang Lai Nam, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, Dang Van Hien and Tran Manh Tien from Hanoi; Phan Van Thang from Thai Binh province; and Tran Anh Minh from the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.The remaining seven were prosecuted for gambling including Nguyen Thanh Ha, Nguyen Xuan Hung and Phuog Hoai Nam from Hanoi; Nguyen Thanh Son from Hai Phong; Pham Duc Tung and Pham Van Phuong from Thai Binh; and Hoang Tran Trung living in HCM City.Hoang Lai Nam, 41, ran the gambling ring through a multilingual website hosted on an overseas server.On July 30, the Investigation Police Agency in collaboration with local police forces busted the ring which mainly operated in Hanoi, Hai Phong, HCM City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.Police also seized eight cars, 22 cellphones, 9 PCs, and 4.4 billion VND (189,000 USD) and 50,000 USD in cash.