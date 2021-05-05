Thirteenth National Assembly: Significant imprints in consitutional, legislative activities
The 13th National Assembly lasted from 2011 to 2016. It includes 500 deputies.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam's imprints in UNSC presidency month
Vietnam outstandingly performed its role as the United Nations Security Council President in April, significantly contributing to realising the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress.
See more
InfographicTenth National Assembly: Bolstering industrialisation and modernisation
The tenth National Assembly lasted from 1997 to 2002 and organised eleven sessions.
InfographicNinth National Assembly: Institutionalising national construction platform
The ninth National Assembly lasted from 1992 to 1997 and organised eleven sessions.
InfographicEighth National Assembly: Comprehensively reforming the country
The eighth National Assembly lasted from 1987 to 1992, during which the 1992 Constitution was adopted.
InfographicSeventh National Assembly: Boosting legislative activities, meeting requirements of reform process
The seventh National Assembly lasted from 1981-1987 and organised twelve sessions.
InfographicSixth National Assembly: Building a consistent legal system nationwide
The sixth National Assembly lasted from 1976 - 1981. It adopted the 1980 Consitution, opening a new development stage of Vietnam.