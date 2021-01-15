Thongloun Sisoulith becomes new leader of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party
The 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) concluded on January 15 with Thongloun Sisoulith elected as General Secretary of the Party.
Participants at the congress approved important documents of strategic significance to Laos’ development, including a Political Report from the 10th LPRP’s Central Committee, the socio-economic development plan for the 2021-25 period, and the revised Statute of the LPRP.
They elected a new Politburo with 13 members, a Central Committee comprising 71 official members and 10 alternate members, along with a secretariat with nine members and an Inspection Commission with seven members led by Khamphan Phommathat.
Addressing the closing of the congress, the newly-elected General Secretary of the LPRP Thongloun Sisoulith said the congress was a success and emphasised that the whole country must work hard to implement the contents of the congress’s resolution.
The resolution sets six major socio-economic targets: continuous, high quality, and sustainable economic growth of at least 4 percent; higher quality human resources; improvements to the material and spiritual lives of local people; finding a balance between environmental protection and natural disaster risk mitigation; the development of a strong infrastructure network; and ensuring social equality and fairness.
The congress also sketched out eight plans to reach goals over the next five years./.