World Laos starts giving fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to adults The Ministry of Health (MoH) of Laos on March 24 said that the country has started to inject the fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses into high-risk groups and people from 18 years old.

ASEAN Malaysia calls on ASEAN countries to enhance efforts to improve TB diagnosis and treatment Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has called on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to take a major step up in financial support to bring diagnostics, drugs and drug regimens as well as vaccines to market as a new tool to fight tuberculosis (TB).