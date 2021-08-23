Society Public security forces deployed to assist COVID-19 fight in the south Hundreds of public security officers have been mobilised from all over the country by the Ministry of Public Security to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic and protect people’s safety and social security in Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities.

Society TV programme highlights General Vo Nguyen Giap’s contributions A television programme on late General Vo Nguyen Giap was broadcast on VTV1 channel of the Vietnam Television on August 22 on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (August 25), to honour the general’s great contributions to the national liberation cause.

Society HCM City intensifies social distancing measures The chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has ordered social distancing and other anti-COVID-19 measures to be tightened in an effort to bring the pandemic under control by September 15.