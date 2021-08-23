Three arrested for smuggling 46kg of crystal meth from Laos into Vietnam
Border guards in the central province of Quang Tri have busted a trans-border drug trafficking ring from Laos to Vietnam, seizing 46kg of crystal meth, the provincial Border Guard Command announced on August 23.
Two traffickers were arrested in Ka Tieng Village, Huong Viet Commune, Huong Hoa District at around 4:05pm after being caught red-handed carrying the drugs, a pistol and six bullets.
Another person involving in the ring was taken into custody few hours later while being on a Laos-registered car.
The case is under further investigation./.