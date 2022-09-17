Culture - Sports Infographic "Then" practice of ethnic groups in Vietnam “Then” practice in Vietnam is a fundamental part of the spiritual life of Tay, Nung, and Thai ethnic groups, reflecting the relations between human beings and the universe.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese woman triumphs at “world’s toughest” triathlon Vu Phuong Thanh has become the first Vietnamese to win Swiss Ultra Deca Continuous Triathlon World Championship - the toughest triathlon competition in the world.

Culture - Sports Infographic 11th ASEAN Para Games The 11th ASEAN Para Games takes place from July 26 to August 7 with 14 sports. The Vietnamese contingent joins the regional sporting event with 153 members, including 120 athletes.