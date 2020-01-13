Thua Thien-Hue takes measures to protect wild birds
Authorities in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have issued an order to protect wild birds after a large amount of birds moved to settle in residential areas.
White storks fly over fields in Huong Phong commune, the central province of Thua Thien - Hue. (Source: VNA)
Phan Ngoc Tho, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, has requested all local authorities strengthen the protection of wild birds to gradually build Hue into a green city and a safe haven of wild animals.
The official last week urged localities to control, prevent and strictly punish all acts of trapping, hunting, shooting, trading, transporting, storing and slaughtering of wild birds and animals living in and around residential areas such as parks, ponds, lakes and lagoons.
He asked them to hold programmes on disseminating, educating and introducing about regulations and laws on the management, control and conservation of wildlife, particularly wild birds, and support all actions to prevent the abuse and killing of the birds.
He also appealed for businesses in the area to sign commitments to not buy, sell, use, consume, display or advertise wild birds.
Local authorities should regularly conduct inspections to discover violations, according to Tho.
The provincial leader also requested prohibiting cadres, civil servants and authority officials of localities from using products derived from wild animals and wild birds.
Nguyen Dai Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and head of the provincial Forest Protection sub-Department, said the sub-department is working with other agencies to develop guidelines for the ban in accordance with the law.
He said the direction will also cover activities related to the management of ornamental birds to make it relevant to local situations and other regulations and laws.
Earlier, a large amount of wild birds including flocks of while storks were seen flying along canals and paddy fields to search for food in the province.
The appearance of wild birds has been reported as a good sign for the local ecological environment but has also resulted in increased illegal wildlife hunting and trading in the province./.