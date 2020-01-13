Society Vietnam aims to ensure water security By 2050, 60 percent of farming areas in Vietnam will be equipped with water-saving irrigation systems, according to the country's Water Management Strategy, which was recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Environment Thanh Hoa police detain two wildlife traffickers Police of the central province of Thanh Hoa on January 11 detected and detained two people illegally trafficking 16 live pangolins totally weighing 71 kg.

Environment Nearly 50 wild animals successfully rescued Up to 48 wild animals were successfully rescued in December 2019 thanks to close coordination between Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV) and relevant agencies.

Environment Wild animals released in Son Tra reserve A wildlife rescue and conservation team, with the support of the Da Nang-based Douc Langur Foundation, has released two civets – an endangered species – and an Asian water monitor, in the Son Tra Nature Reserve.