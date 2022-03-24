The bicycles of the hire scheme (Photo: baothuathienhue.vn)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue will launch a public bicycle hire scheme in downtown areas from April 29, the municipal People’s Committee has announced.

The pilot project will be carried out by the municipal People’s Committee, the German Development Cooperation Organisation (GIZ) and Vietsoftpro software solution company, until December 2023.

This is the first public bicycle-sharing project in Hue city, which will arrange 10-20 bicycles at seven bike rental spots.

People use bicycles in Hue city (Photo: baothuathienhue.vn)

People can hire the bikes using a smartphone and pay via QR code to unlock the vehicles.

The municipal People’s Committee said the project together with other modes of public transport will create a better transport network, encouraging people to use public transport so as to reduce urban congestion, especially during rush hours, and improve air quality.

The bicycle hire scheme was previously rolled out in HCM City, and to be launched in Hanoi this year./.