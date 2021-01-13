Thuy Xuan incense making village – quintessence of Vietnam
Located 7km from Hue city to the South West, Thuy Xuan village is known for making incense for hundreds of years. It is not only the infamous traditional craft village of the central province but also a tourism hotspot for tourists.
-
Incense with colourful sticks look like a vibrant blooming flower (Photo: VNA)
-
Thuy Xuan locals have turned the traditional craft into a special tourism product (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists pose for perfect pictures (Photo: VNA)
-
From the original red and brown colour, nowadays Thuy Xuan locals have added more vibrant colours into the incense sticks (Photo: VNA)
-
Incense sticks are put together in the form of flowers (Photo: VNA)