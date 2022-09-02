Tien Giang districts tap marine ecotourism potential
Tan Thanh beach in Ten Giang (Source: dulichvietnam.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Go Cong Dong and Tan Phu Dong districts in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang are focusing on the development of tourism. The spearhead local flora for the development to bring in more revenues is the districts' mangrove ecosystem, as well as its history and culture.
Go Cong Dong houses Tan Thanh beach in the Go Cong sea area, Ong Mao dune, an apple orchard tourist site, one historical and cultural relic at the national level, and 13 others at the provincial level.
An apple orchard in Tien Giang. (Photo: VNA)Tan Phu Dong, meanwhile, is endowed with the 1,617ha Ngang dune located in Phu Tan commune. It is a natural accretion zone formed with a mangrove ecosystem with rich biodiversity and marine fauna. In addition, Cong dune is the last strip of land of the district facing the sea, located between estuaries and bordering the sea, making it suitable for both aquaculture and seafood exploitation, and eco-tourism development.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Le Thi Hong Tam, Vice Chairwoman of the Go Cong Dong People’s Committee, said the local authorities are focused on luring investment to tourism development, running promotional campaigns, and opening tours.
Bui Thai Son, Chairman of the Tan Phu Dong People’s Committee, said the development of sea ecotourism will enhance the value of natural resources, conserve and sustainably develop mangrove and marine ecosystems.
Yen village eco-tourism area in Tien Giang (Source: dulichvietnam.com.vn)In the first six months of 2022, Tien Giang welcomed nearly 300,000 tourists, up 14% year on year, including over 7,000 foreigners, earning 160 billion VND (6.83 million USD).
This year, the province aims to welcome 580,000 visitors, doubling the figure in 2021./.