Business Bank deposit interest rates keep falling Banks have been steadily cutting deposit interest rates, which have reached around 8%, a move aimed at reducing lending rates to support businesses.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,621 VND/USD on May 9, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Vinh Long looks to expand collaboration with Niigata prefecture of Japan The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long wants to expand cooperation with Japanese partners, especially with Niigata prefecture, said Lu Quang Ngoi, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee on May 8.

Videos Vietnam’s GDP to grow by 5.2% this year: HSBC After a sluggish GDP performance in the first quarter this year, Vietnam is still not out of the woods yet. In particular, it has not seen the light at the end of the tunnel on the trade front, according to an HSBC report.