Tien Giang sets export target of 3.4 billion USD in 2020
Processing aquatic products for exports (Photo: VNA)
Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has set a target of earning 3.4 billion USD in export turnover in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 9.8 percent.
Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Doan Van Phuong said production and export activities are expected to go smoothly this year thanks to the Government and ministries’ efforts to remove difficulties for businesses, and support startups and innovation.
Additionally, free trade agreements which have come into force will help the province attract foreign investors as well as open up new opportunities for export growth in 2020.
The province has set forth solutions to realising the target such as increasing productivity and competitiveness of local firms, improving business environment, and expanding markets.
Particularly, the locality will adopt policies to make it easier for businesses to access credit and promote trade activities while intensifying administrative procedure reform.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, in the first month of 2020, the local export turnover was estimated at over 178 million USD, equivalent to the previous year.
Key export products with high growth include rice, vegetable and fruit./.