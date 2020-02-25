Timor-Leste Prime Minister resigns
Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak offered a letter of resignation on February 25 after the collapse of a coalition supporting him in parliament, plunging the country into new political uncertainty.
Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak (Source: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak offered a letter of resignation on February 25 after the collapse of a coalition supporting him in parliament, plunging the country into new political uncertainty.
Talking to reporters in Dili capital, Ruak said that he had sent a letter of resignation to President Francisco Guterres.
He added that he was prepared to stay in office until the resignation was accepted, so as to guarantee government activities./.