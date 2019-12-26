World Infographic Overview of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) was founded in Bangkok on December 22, 1961 at the First General Assembly of Asian news agencies on the initiative of UNESCO.

World Infographic Forecast of 2nd DPRK - USA summit ssues on the agenda of the DPRK - USA Summit (Feb. 27- 28 in Vietnam) include a roadmap for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and easing sanctions against the DPRK.

World Infographic Two significant expectations for DPRK - USA summit The second summit between US President Donald Trump and DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un is scheduled for Feb. 27 - 28, 2019 in Hanoi with two significant expectations.

World Infographic Achievements in APEC’s three cooperation pillars APEC has gained important achievements in all of its three pillars of trade and investment liberalisation, business facilitation, and economic-technology cooperation.